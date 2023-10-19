(Video) “Bramley Moore’s more along than this!”: Worrying scenes from inside Anfield Road End

Liverpool fans were hoping to see the new Anfield Road End stand open at the start of this season, then it was pushed back to the Merseyside derby and now it still seems very far away from being finished.

Videos circulating online show the state of the inside of the stadium today and it’s certainly not inspiring confidence that we will be able to see our fans inside there anytime soon.

The two men in the videos can be heard saying: “Bramley Moore’s more along than this!” and it’s hard to argue against them when you see what it looks like.

Interiors are far from finished, seats still missing and concrete steps loose already, there’s a lot of work to do and it’s not hard to see why ridicule could soon result from clips like these.

You can watch the footage from inside the new Anfield Road End Stand via @ShaunP471n0 on X:

