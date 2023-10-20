‘Massive game’ – Harvey Elliott insists Liverpool are ‘raring to go’ as they seek to ‘paint the city red’

Harvey Elliott has claimed he and his teammates are ‘raring to go’ ahead of tomorrow’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The 20-year-old represented Lee Carsley’s England U21 side during the international break and performed superbly registering two goals and two assists across the two games against Serbia and Ukraine.

He will be eager to be named in the starting XI against Everton in a fixture he has labelled ‘massive’.

“It’s going to be a massive game,” Elliott told Liverpoolfc.com (via Liverpool Offside). “If a Merseyside derby is not something to look forward to then I don’t know what is!”

Many of Jurgen Klopp’s squad have completed a lot of travelling in the last week with the likes of Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all heading to South America to represent their respective nations but Elliott has insisted that his teammates are looking sharp in training.

Sean Dyche’s side may only be three points above the relegation zone but the former Fulham youngster knows the Reds are in for a battle at L4.

“The boys are raring to go, everybody is fired up and looking at it in training,” he added. “Everton are obviously going to be very competitive, as we are, and it’s another opportunity to go out and hopefully paint the city red.”

Cody Gakpo returned to training yesterday after picking up a knock against Spurs before the international break but Andy Robertson is unavailable after injuring his shoulder while representing Scotland against Spain in Seville.

Let’s hope the lads are on it from the start tomorrow to earn us a huge three points which will lift us to the top of the table for a few hours at least.

