(Video) ‘Are you ready?’ – Diogo Jota may already have a career after football after starring in new advert

You will have seen from some of Diogo Jota’s goal celebrations that he’s a huge fan of video games.

When he scored an injury time winner against Spurs at Anfield last term he celebrated calmly by sitting down and pretending to play his PlayStation.

The Portugal international may be a professional footballer, but he’s also one of the top registered EA Sports FC (formerly FIFA) video gamers in Europe.

He regularly competes in professional competitions against other users online and is just as good with a controller in his hand as he is with the ball at his feet.

Due to his ability while playing on his console our No. 20 has now starred in a brand new advert for EA Sports FC Pro which was released today.

The ad sees the former Wolves man explain his dedication to football and what is required to succeed.

Check it out below via the 26-year-old’s account on X: