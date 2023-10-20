Liverpool confident they’ll beat top 4 rivals to 22y/o target with ‘a great mentality’ – report

Liverpool are reportedly confident of seeing off one of their fellow Premier League title contenders for a mutual transfer target.

According to Football Insider, ‘a well-placed source’ has indicated that the Reds ‘remain optimistic’ about winning the race to sign Andre Trindade, despite Arsenal muscling in to register their interest in the Fluminense midfielder.

The Gunners’ entrance into the mix for the 22-year-old is believed to have ’caused concern’ at Anfield, although LFC’s determination to get their man had already been made clear in the form of multiple unsuccessful offers during the summer.

The Emirates Stadium may be an attractive destination for Andre for several reasons, with Arsenal thriving under Mikel Arteta, plenty of fellow Brazilians already in the squad and the club’s location in London.

However, it speaks to Liverpool’s standing that, despite us finishing 17 points behind the Gunners last season and missing out on Champions League football, there’s still an optimism within Anfield that the 22-year-old will choose us over the capital outfit.

Fabrizio Romano was effusive in his praise of the Fluminense colossus in recent days, describing him as ‘very talented’ and saying that he boasts ‘a great mentality’.

Andre plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, the area of the pitch which has perhaps caused the most concern despite the Reds’ strong start to the campaign.

Alexis Mac Allister has largely been deployed there despite the threat he’d offer if playing further forward, while specialist number 6 Wataru Endo has only been entrusted to start one Premier League game since his arrival in August.

Arsenal triumphed in the chase for Declan Rice’s signature despite Liverpool’s apparent long-time interest in the England international, but we may have the perfect chance to exact revenge by hopefully beating the Gunners to the signing of the 22-year-old, who could well be a Copa Libertadores winner by then.

There’ll be plenty of eyes on the final of that tournament on 4 November as his Fluminense side take on Boca Juniors.

