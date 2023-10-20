Journalist: Liverpool-linked sporting director now ‘primed’ to take on Man Utd role

Paul Mitchell is reportedly now ‘primed’ to become Manchester United’s next sporting director as soon as Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed his investment deal.

Football Transfers’ Jacque Talbot tweeted on X on Friday afternoon that the Monaco employee – previously linked with Liverpool by the Independent’s Miguel Delaney – is ‘eager to take on the role’ at Old Trafford.

With the Merseysiders understood to be especially keen on Max Eberl, it might not be seen as a disaster were the aforementioned Englishman to trade life in France for one of the biggest jobs in world football.

Should Bayern Munich hold too much in the way of sway over the German’s next destination, however, the Reds wouldn’t necessarily be ill-advised to consider reigniting their interest in Mitchell as a back-up option.

Whilst we’d expect Erik ten Hag’s outfit to get this move over the line, it wouldn’t surprise us in the slightest to see it scuppered by the ever-present toxicity at the no longer aptly-named Theatre of Dreams.

With Eberl one of the most highly-respected executives in Germany and beyond, of course, we’d be far from disappointed to see Liverpool beat the Bavarians in the race for his services.

