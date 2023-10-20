‘After Jude Bellingham…’ – Liverpool plan transfer redemption with midfielder who scored 16 goals last season

With two of Liverpool’s key decision-makers in Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke boasting extensive experience in the Bundesliga, it was only inevitable that their eyes would latch onto the talent available in Germany.

It seems Liverpool could be set to expand their squad further courtesy of the German top-flight, with Christian Falk reporting the Reds’ significant interest in Bayern ace Jamal Musiala.

“Liverpool’s German coach, Jürgen Klopp, and sports director, Jörg Schmadtke, are once again eyeing the Bundesliga – and could really annoy FC Bayern over three personalities!” the BILD reporter wrote for CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“The most important: Liverpool are very interested in Jamal Musiala.

“After Jude Bellingham, the Reds don’t want to miss out on the next talent from the Bundesliga originally trained in England.”

The Bavarian giants have been relatively frequently engaged with the Anfield-based outfit in recent years, with Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara and Ryan Gravenberch all trading places.

Whether the Bundesliga-holders would tolerate the departure of yet another top-rated talent in such quick succession, however, is another matter entirely.

The motivation on our own end, of course, seems very clear: avoid a repeat of the Jude Bellingham situation that saw Real Madrid win his signature virtually uncontested after we pulled out for financial reasons.

Assuming that the player’s demands aren’t entirely unreasonable, we’re certain you’d find many a Liverpool fan willing to forgive and forget the loss of England’s generational talent should we go ahead and secure Germany’s next great shining light.

Repeat or improve his feat of 16 goals and 16 assists registered last term and one might dare say Musiala will have his fair share of potential suitors to choose from next summer.

