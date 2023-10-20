Liverpool told ‘it would make sense’ to sign ex-City ace as replacement for Mo Salah

Liverpool have been told ‘it would make sense’ to bring Leroy Sane in as a replacement for Mo Salah.

Although the Egyptian King is looking as sharp as ever and is under contract at Anfield until 2025, clubs in Saudi Arabia are expected to retain their interest in the 31-year-old after the Reds rejected an offer from the Saudi Pro League in the summer worth £150m (The Standard).

The former Chelsea, Fiorentina and Roma man has six goals and four assists in 10 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term but former United States international Janusz Michallik believes Bayern Munich winger Sane would be a good replacement for the Anfield favourite.

“It would make sense, positionally,” Michallik told ESPN (as quoted by Football365).“The way he plays. He is familiar with the league.

“If Mo Salah were to go, in the current form, then Leroy Sane would make sense. I don’t know if he continues to play like that or even better.

“You know how Bayern Munich deal. They don’t sell players if they don’t have to.

“They are one of very few clubs, who are not in the Premier League, maybe aside from Real Madrid and PSG, they don’t have to sell. They don’t need the money.

“If a player like Leroy Sane continues to develop, then I don’t think it will happen.

“The biggest question is for Leroy Sane. Would he want that to happen? He finally found an environment where he is thriving.

“He was immature at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola – if you are him, even though it’s always tempting to be and play for a manager like Jurgen Klopp and play for Liverpool, I just wonder if that would have been a good move for him, personally, when you finally find peace and are developing.”

After witnessing the magic Salah has produced since his arrival on Merseyside in 2017 and the fact that he appears to be getting fitter and sharper each season, we think our No. 11 is pretty much irreplaceable.

There may be players that come close in regards to their ability but not many would be able to match the consistency and work rate that the forward offers.

He may now be the wrong side of 30 but there’s no signs of him slowing down and losing his sharpness.

Saudi outfits will return in the summer but no amount of money would matter if there’s not a suitable replacement who would be ready to come in and carry on from where Mo left off.

With just over 18 months remaining on his current deal the risk of losing him on a free transfer is likely if he remains at the club beyond the summer.

