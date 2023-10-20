Liverpool have reached ‘agreement’ over 24y/o target; club chief urged to fend off Reds’ interest

According to one Italian reporter, Liverpool already have an ‘agreement’ in place regarding a possible move for Victor Osimhen.

Valter De Maggio told Televomero (via Sport Witness) that the striker had initially agreed to renew his contract at Napoli, which expires in 2025, but changed their mind once becoming aware of the Reds’ interest.

He also implored the Serie A champions’ president Aurelio de Laurentiis to fight hard and keep the 24-year-old at the club at least until next summer.

The journalist said: “The parties had reached an agreement for the renewal, but then [agent Roberto] Calenda and Osimhen went back on their word. What happened? There was the inclusion of another club, from the Premier League. I’m talking about Liverpool.

“There would be frequent contacts, but I just learned something else: there would be agreements already reached. Let me clarify: the agreements would be between the Reds and the player, therefore they would not involve Napoli. I hope Laurentiis will be able to keep Victor Osimhen at least until June, but we can’t be sure.”

If indeed it’s true that Osimhen and Liverpool have already come to an agreement regarding the possibility of a move to Anfield, that could be quite promising in terms of the Reds’ hopes of landing one of the deadliest strikers in Europe.

However, we’d take De Maggio’s claim with a pinch of salt before it’s corroborated by other reliable outlets, and even if it proves to be accurate, there’s still the not inconsiderable matter of turning Napoli’s heads.

Encouragingly, though, De Laurentiis has admitted that he’d be powerless to prevent the 24-year-old from leaving if that’s his wish.

Osimhen fired in 26 goals in helping the Azzurri to romp to the Serie A title last season and has already struck six times in eight league matches this term (Transfermarkt), so his goalscoring credentials are beyond question.

The signs regarding a possible move to Liverpool are promising, although we’d still wait for more sustained reports on the Nigerian before getting massively excited about the prospect of him wearing the iconic red shirt.

