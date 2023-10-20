‘I don’t see…’ – Paul Merson makes ‘extraordinary’ Liverpool vs Everton prediction

Paul Merson has predicted a 2-0 Liverpool win ahead of the Merseyside Derby this Saturday.

The Englishman pointed to an ‘extraordinary’ gulf between Everton and Jurgen Klopp’s men, with Sean Dyche’s men only three points off the relegation spots – in stark comparison to the former in fourth place.

“The gulf between these two teams is too big, and I don’t see how Everton can hold out this weekend,” the former Arsenal star wrote in his column for Sportskeeda.

“It’s extraordinary how big the gap between these two teams has become over the years.

“This game can be a leveller on a few occasions, but you watch both teams this season and you can’t see anything but a Liverpool win.”

The Anfield-based outfit will be hopeful of securing a first win in the league since 24th September, with an unfortunate defeat to Tottenham and a draw with Brighton preceding the upcoming clash.

A gulf and a half but no room to rest

We can objectively state that Liverpool have far more in the way of quality in comparison to the Toffees as things currently stand.

That said, when it comes to a derby, all bets are undeniably off over expectations around the fixture

With the games coming thick and fast between now and mid-November, kicking off an intense period with a victory over our city rivals would be the perfect way to set the right tone.

