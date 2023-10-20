Jamal Musiala’s stance on Liverpool move now made clear – journalist

Liverpool’s pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala may be a nonstarter, with the German said to not be actively considering the Reds as a possible destination.

The Austrian relayed an update from fellow sports reporter Manuel Bonke on X, with the attacking midfielder’s ‘first point of contact’ continuing to be Thomas Tuchel’s outfit.

Liverpool ist für Jamal Musiala aktuell kein Thema. Sein erster Ansprechpartner bleibt der FC Bayern. Ihm ist künftig wichtig, dass seine Visionen umgesetzt werden können. Er will weitere große Titel gewinnen, u.a. die Champions League, und auch Weltfußballer werden. @mano_bonke — Philipp Kessler (@kessler_philipp) October 19, 2023

This comes amid reports of the player and his agent being yet to engage in talks with the German champions over a contract extension.

Empire of the Kop understands that Liverpool are admirers of the 20-year-old, though Christian Falk’s update on the matter does make clear that we’d have to potentially double the player’s salary to lure him to the Premier League in future.

Whether that’s an option that will appeal at a time when we’ll be expected to answer the especially complex question of Mo Salah’s future at the club (with the Egyptian having only a year left on his contract in the summer of 2024) remains to be seen.

One might also expect that further questions will be asked of a backline that may very well be depleted of Joel Matip and in dire need of reinforcements down the left flank.

With Musiala having amassed 32 goal contributions last term and a further three added to the bank from eight appearances in 2023/24, however, the former Chelsea Academy product looks set to continue to attract wandering eyes for the foreseeable future.

Who knows? It’s not entirely out of the question that we dig our hands into our pockets in a bid to land an exceptional talent next summer should Bayern fail to reach an agreement with their prodigy.

