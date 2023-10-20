Pundit says Liverpool will soon have to complete ‘very tricky process’; player told he’s ‘got a big decision to make’

Liverpool will soon have a ‘very tricky process’ to complete when the time comes to find a replacement for Mo Salah, that’s according to journalist Dean Jones.

The 31-year-old is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2025 but was the subject of a £150m bid from Saudi Arabia during the previous window (The Standard) and it’s expected the Saudi Pro League sides will continue their interest next year.

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane is one of the players that has been linked with a move to L4 recently with The Mirror claiming that the Germany international is Jurgen Klopp’s ‘No. 1 target to replace’ the Egyptian King.

“He [Sane] has got a big decision to make himself about whether he wants to stay in Germany or come back to the Premier League, and those conversations aren’t too far away at Bayern Munich,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT (as quoted by Football365).

“But there is still that uncertainty for me over whether Liverpool do directly replace Salah or look within that squad right now to see if they’ve already got options there that can help them by.

“Actually moving into life beyond Mo Salah is a very tricky process because he has obviously been so influential to the success that they’ve had.”

We’re currently pretty well stocked in the attacking department but if Salah was to move on it would be extremely hard to find a replacement. There aren’t many players in world football that offer the consistency and the work rate of our No. 11.

He already has 10 goal contributions in as many games for Liverpool this term and although he’s now the wrong side of 30 he appears to be getting better and better each year.

As well as scoring goals he’s also now creating them and his absence would be felt massively if he was to move on anytime soon.

Sane, meanwhile, is a brilliant player in his own right and has also started the campaign well for the Bundesliga champions with seven goals in 11 games.

Like with Salah, the former Manchester City man’s current deal expires in the summer of 2025 meaning if the players do not move on at the end of the season there is the prospect of losing them for free the following year.

