(Video) Lightning-quick prodigy spotted training with Liverpool’s first team ahead of derby clash

Judging by footage from Liverpool’s training ground in the run-up to Saturday’s Merseyside derby, it looks as if there could be another gem produced by the conveyor belt of talent that is the Reds’ academy.

Sky Sports were reporting on the status of numerous players of Jurgen Klopp’s squad ahead of the Everton clash, and in amongst the litany of updates, one face popped up which non-LFC fans mightn’t have recognised.

It was that of Trent Kone-Doherty, the 17-year-old forward who’s scored five goals in as many Under-18 Premier League games so far this season, including a hat-trick in the 7-1 thrashing of Sunderland earlier this month (Transfermarkt).

His profile on Liverpool’s official website describes him as ‘a tricky and exciting winger blessed with great pace’, and he clearly has a keen eye for goal too.

The Irish teenager is very unlikely to feature in the derby, but don’t be surprised if he’s among the substitutes for next Thursday’s Europa League clash against Toulouse, or the Carabao Cup visit to Bournemouth the following week.

You can see Kone-Doherty in Liverpool training below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter/X: