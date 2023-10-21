Defensive masterclass: 57-touch Liverpool attacker was absolutely monstrous vs Everton

Luis Diaz had plenty in the way of impact on Liverpool’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton at the weekend.

The Colombian may not have contributed to the scoresheet, though his clever play outside the 18-yard box saw Ashley Young sent off in the first-half of action whilst he also more than fulfilled his defensive duties.

Stats recorded by Sofascore had the former FC Porto star as the most highly-rated player on the pitch at the time of his substitution (7.6), having recorded 57 touches, six out of eight ground duels won and two tackles.

Amid questions over the pressure on Diaz’s shoulders at international level, he’s arguably showing no signs of the stress at club level.

If anything, we’d argue he’s serially underrated by commentators and pundits beyond the borders of Merseyside despite having been a deserved bolt-on starter for Jurgen Klopp’s men on the left flank.

Mo Salah’s name will no doubt be ringing around at Anfield at the full-time whistle should we secure the lion’s share of the points at L4, though we’d hope that our other electric wide man’s contributions won’t be forgotten in the process.

