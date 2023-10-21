‘Love watching him’: BBC pundit absolutely amazed by 22-year-old Liverpool player who was unplayable vs Everton

Stephen Warnock was full of praise for Dominik Szoboszlai’s performance against Everton in the Merseyside Derby this weekend.

The 22-year-old Hungarian was prominently involved in a superb midfield display against Sean Dyche’s men as Liverpool took home all the points on offer to push them, temporarily at least, to the top of the league table.

“I think a lot of people were thinking that Alexis Mac Allister would be the man to hit the ground running in this Liverpool midfield, but Dominic Szoboszlai has been excellent,” the former Red spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport). “I just love watching him play. He understands what is in and around him at any point of the game, he has that creativity and forward drive.”

One might argue, perhaps, that the general swathe of analysis from pundits of Alexis Mac Allister’s contributions for the club since making the switch from the South Coast has been a little harsh, however.

It has to be borne in mind that our No.10 has been playing out of his intended position for the campaign just ahead of the backline and doing a mostly admirable job at that.

Playing mostly on the right of the midfield three, of course, Szoboszlai’s best characteristics are constantly on display and full credit has to be given to the Hungarian for not shirking his defensive duties down the right flank as Trent Alexander-Arnold marauded into midfield and higher up the pitch.

With the greatest of respect to the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho – both of whom should and will be remembered fondly for their contributions at Liverpool – it’s quite the turnaround from the middle of the park in the space of a few months!

