39/44 passes completed – Jamie Carragher hails impact of ‘brilliant’ Liverpool duo in derby win

Jamie Carragher hailed the impact of two Liverpool substitutes in Saturday afternoon’s 2-0 win against Everton.

Mo Salah was once again the primary difference-maker for the Reds, scoring both goals in the final 20 minutes to ensure that his team maintained their 100% record at Anfield so far this season.

Taking to social media at the final whistle, the former LFC defender singled out Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott for praise for the impact they made off the bench, having both been introduced in a double change in the 62nd minute.

Carragher posted on Twitter/X: “Nunez & Elliott brilliant from the bench!”

Nunez & Elliott brilliant from the bench! #LIVEVE — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 21, 2023

READ MORE: 94 passes completed, 12 duels won – One Liverpool colossus had a low-key masterclass in derby win

READ MORE: (Video) Szoboszlai’s review of his first Mersey derby will make Liverpool fans love him even more

Aside from passing the eye test, both players also registered impressive statistical contributions during their half-hour or so on the pitch this afternoon.

As per Sofascore, the Uruguay striker completed eight of 13 passes, won one duel and one tackle, landed one shot on target and created one ‘big chance’.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old midfielder also had a shot on target, hit the woodwork, made one interception and – most impressively – found a teammate with every one of his 31 passes against Everton.

Elliott was also praised by Ian Doyle in his player ratings for the Liverpool Echo, with the journalist writing that the youngster ‘added energy and enthusiasm to Liverpool’s play’.

In a hectic season for the Reds, squad depth will be essential, and the contributions of the aforementioned duo off the bench serve to highlight the enviable squad depth that Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal.

#Ep94 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️