(Video) Peter Crouch had Virgil van Dijk howling with laughter during quickfire quiz

Peter Crouch had Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk howling with laughter over a famous one-liner quip from the former Reds striker.

The duo discussed a range of topics while sharing a car journey for TNT Sports‘ Around The Block feature, which ended with the Dutch defender answering a series of quickfire questions.

One of them was ‘If you weren’t a footballer, what would you be?’, to which the 32-year-old answered that he’d most likely be working as a lawyer.

Crouch took that opportunity to rehash his legendary reply to that question from before, joking that he’d be a ‘virgin’, with that response eliciting plenty of laughter from Van Dijk.

The Liverpool captain is evidently a fan of the former Anfield striker’s affable wit!

You can see the exchange between Crouch and Van Dijk below (from 8:37), via TNT Sports on YouTube: