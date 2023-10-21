‘Jurgen couldn’t wait…’: Sean Dyche makes Klopp claim in post-Liverpool presser

Sean Dyche has questioned the officiating call that allowed Ibrahima Konate to avoid a second booking, and thus a red card, for his foul on Beto during the Merseyside derby.

The Everton boss pointed to how quickly Jurgen Klopp hooked the Frenchman from the field of play after the incident in comments relayed by Neil Jones on X.

Sean Dyche in his post-match press conference "I have no clue [how Konaté wasn't sent off]. I asked the referee and he said it wasn't a bookable offence. I'd like to think there are a lot of fair-minded people in football who can see that's a yellow card. Jürgen couldn't wait to… — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 21, 2023

The German head coach has already made clear his thoughts on the matter, noting that the former RB Leipzig defender was perhaps a little lucky to still remain on the field of play prior to Joel Matip’s introduction.

It’s such a shame that the post-match discussions following Premier League fixtures continue to be dominated by debates over the quality of officiating that took place.

In our minds here at Empire, there can be no doubting the fact that Konate was fortunate to still be on the pitch after his encounter with Beto.

That said, Liverpool have hardly enjoyed much of the rub of the green in such matters throughout the campaign.

Perhaps our luck is finally turning?

