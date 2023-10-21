Jamie Carragher pays heartfelt tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton after Man United legend’s passing

The world of football is in mourning this Saturday following the sad news that Sir Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86.

A legend of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, he’s also regarded as one of the greatest players in Manchester United history, lifting the European Cup with them at Wembley in 1968.

Among the widespread tributes being paid to one of football’s all-time greats, Jamie Carragher posted on Twitter/X: “Absolute gentleman whenever I met him. No doubt for me the greatest English player of all time. RIP Sir Bobby”.

The word ‘legend’ is perhaps overused when saluting footballers, but in the case of Sir Bobby Charlton, it’s a term which is very much merited.

In 17 years at United, he netted 249 goals in 758 appearances, while he was also England’s record goalscorer for a long period (49 goals) before that tally was surpassed by Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane.

In moments like this, club loyalties are put to one side, with everyone who loves the game in mourning this evening at the death of a genuine all-time giant of the sport.

From all of us at Empire of the Kop, our thoughts are with the family of Sir Bobby Charlton at this sad time. May he rest in peace.