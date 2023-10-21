Sky reporter notices what Szoboszlai did to draw Klopp’s applause in first half at Anfield

Dominik Szoboszlai had Jurgen Klopp applauding him for one moment shortly before half-time in Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Everton this afternoon.

The teams remained deadlocked at 0-0 as the interval approached, but the home side had a one-man advantage after Ashley Young was dismissed for a second yellow card on 37 minutes.

Shortly afterwards, the Hungarian took possession outside the penalty area in front of the Anfield Road Stand and let fly, with his shot narrowly missing the target.

Adam Bate has been providing updates on the match for Sky Sports’ live web commentary, and in reaction to that moment, he posted (13:15): “Klopp applauds an ambitious long-range drive by Szoboszlai but keeping calm is going to be key for Liverpool, their dominance now total.”

A couple of minutes later (13:17), the reporter added: “If Szoboszlai could keep these shots down, they would take some stopping.”

As shown by his goals from outside the box against Aston Villa and Leicester last month, Szoboszlai is clearly not averse to having a shot when the opportunity presents itself.

Along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, he had more shots (three) than any other player on the pitch during the first half at Anfield (Sofascore), even if they were to no avail as Everton kept Liverpool scoreless up to half-time.

With the visitors down a player following Young’s dismissal, Klopp will surely encourage the Hungarian to continue having a pop at goal when he gets a chance. We’ve seen just how lethal Szoboszlai can be when he gets possession 20 yards out!

