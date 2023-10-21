Ian Doyle noticed what Jurgen Klopp did after Liverpool’s win which added to Reds fans’ glee

Ian Doyle took note of just how ecstatic Jurgen Klopp was after the full-time whistle as Liverpool beat Everton at Anfield to go top of the Premier League for a few hours at least.

Despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half, the visitors frustrated the Reds for much of the afternoon until Mo Salah’s 75th-minute penalty nudged the hosts in front, with the Egyptian’s second goaL putting the seal on the victory in added time.

The manager treated the adoring red faithful to his usual post-match fist pumps, although today’s celebrations came with a difference.

Doyle posted on Twitter/X: “Klopp going to the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, the Kop and the Main Stand to reel out his trademark triple fist-pump. Fair to say he was delighted with that one. The subs worked”.

Klopp going to the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, the Kop and the Main Stand to reel out his trademark triple fist-pump. Fair to say he was delighted with that one. The subs worked — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) October 21, 2023

We’re accustomed to seeing Klopp directing fist pumps towards the Kop after a particularly satisfying home win for Liverpool, but in turning to three sides of Anfield after today’s result, it seemed very much like one with extra satisfaction.

Aside from the obvious glee of defeating our local rivals, the three points this afternoon sent us to the top of the table for the time being while also ensuring we got back to winning ways domestically after the frustrating results at Tottenham and Brighton.

Add to that the relief of finally finding a way past a stubborn Everton outfit who defended doggedly with 10 men for much of the game, and it’s no wonder the boss found this win especially enjoyable, in turn enhancing the glee of every Reds supporter inside the stadium.

All that was missing was for Klopp to turn towards those Liverpool fans in the lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand!

