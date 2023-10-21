(Video) Liverpool fans will adore what Klopp did to Tsimikas during the first half of Mersey derby

Kostas Tsimikas will be Liverpool’s starting left-back for the foreseeable future as Andy Robertson goes for surgery on a shoulder injury, although the Greek Scouser needed some comforting words from Jurgen Klopp during today’s Merseyside derby.

The 27-year-old was given a testing first few minutes by Everton winger Jack Harrison at Anfield, and the manager had an opportunity to go in and exchange a few words with the defender during the first half.

As was picked up in TV coverage and noticed by Sky Sports reporter Adam Bate (live web commentary, 12:48), the German gave Tsimikas a ‘cuddle after a shaky start’, with the boss sharing a reassuring hug with the Greece international.

It may have been just what the left-back needed at that juncture and once again shows the magnificent man management skills of Klopp, in a gesture that Liverpool fans are bound to adore.

You can view the hug between Klopp and Tsimikas below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @GibbonsSus34563 on Twitter/X: