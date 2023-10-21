Gravenberch and Jota start among 4 changes by Klopp – Confirmed Liverpool team news v Everton

Liverpool return to Premier League action this afternoon with one of the most eagerly anticipated clashes of any season as they welcome neighbours Everton to Anfield for the Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp’s side dropped points in their two most recent top-flight matches away to Tottenham and Brighton, but they have a 100% record at home so far in 2023/24.

If they can preserve that today, it’ll be their first time winning three consecutive Premier League derbies at Anfield.

Unfortunately, the international break saw one big casualty for Liverpool, with Andy Robertson requiring surgery on the shoulder injury he suffered for Scotland last week, so he’ll play no further part until 2024. Kostas Tsimikas duly comes in to take his place.

The Reds’ starting line-up against Everton shows four changes from that which began the 2-2 draw at Brighton 13 days ago.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘I didn’t realise…’ – Peter Crouch waxes lyrical over ‘Rolls-Royce’ Liverpool player

READ MORE: ‘We just knew…’ – Oxlade-Chamberlain remark speaks volumes for Liverpool’s mindset under Klopp

Alisson continues in goal as per usual, with two changes in the back four as Ibrahima Konate replaces Joel Matip and Tsimikas comes in for Robertson.

With Curtis Jones still suspended, Ryan Gravenberch comes in for his first Premier League start in midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Up top, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz keep their places, while Diogo Jota returns from suspension as Darwin Nunez drops out.

You can see the starting line-up and substitutes below, via @LFC on Twitter/X: