Forget Szoboszlai: Liverpool’s 32-touch maelstrom absolutely ran the show in first-half vs Everton

Ryan Gravenberch has rewarded Jurgen Klopp’s show of faith in him with a stellar, all-action first-half showing for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

The Dutchman, signed from Bayern Munich in the summer window, has looked a force of nature in his first league start for the Merseysiders, amassing an impressive host of stats, courtesy of @StatmanDave on X.

Ryan Gravenberch’s first half by numbers vs. Everton: 96% pass accuracy

32 touches

6 ball recoveries

4/6 ground duels won

2 interceptions

1/1 long balls completed

1/1 dribbles completed

1 key pass Working hard in midfield. 😤 pic.twitter.com/zwZgz4W0FI — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 21, 2023

The 32-touch star has thus far enjoyed a handful of cameos from the bench in the English top-flight, notably contributing with goals and assists in the cup competitions.

It says a great deal about how well we’ve recruited in the summer – a necessary set of incomings following a seriously disappointing showing from the midfield department in the 2022/23 campaign – that Curtis Jones could once again be relegated to the bench once his three-game suspension comes to an end.

Certainly, one might imagine it’ll be difficult for Jurgen Klopp to justify dropping our latest Dutch sensation should he continue to deliver on the pitch in the manner in which he has against our city rivals.

A much-welcome selection headache this term!

