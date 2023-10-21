(Video) The poor challenge on Luis Diaz that got Ashley Young sent off in Merseyside derby

Ashley Young found himself on the receiving end of the dreaded red card as two challenges in under 37 minutes saw him leave the field of play.

The nail in the coffin for the former Manchester United man was a poor challenge on Luis Diaz outside of Everton’s 18-yard box, with the player lunging for the ball and meeting the Colombian’s boot instead.

There can’t be any real arguments with the outcome, though we only hope it doesn’t ruin what has otherwise (at the time of writing) been an enjoyable game.

