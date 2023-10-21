‘Jeez’: David Maddock says 21-year-old Liverpool powerhouse ‘starting to look some player’

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister’s praises have been sung continously by the Anfield faithful and commentators beyond the borders of Merseysider, however, it might very well be time to add another name to that list.

Ryan Gravenberch was thrown into the first-XI amid Curtis Jones’ three-game suspension and appeared to slot in with ease, leading the Mirror’s David Maddock to rightly ponder on X (formerly Twitter) how on earth Bayern Munich sanctioned the sale of the Dutchman.

Jeez, Gravenberch is starting to look some player… What are Bayern doing let him go so easily, and so cheaply?#LFC#LIVEVE — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) October 21, 2023

The Reds landed the 21-year-old this summer as their final signing of the window for what increasingly appears to be a very meagre £34.2m (Sky Sports).

The stats have spoken for themselves in recent cup fixtures, with the Europa League a perfect opportunity to blood in the formerly overlooked midfielder.

Just a glance at FBref indicates just how important a figure Gravenberch could become in this rebooted Jurgen Klopp side, with the player a progressive and creative powerhouse, registering in the 90th and 87th percentile for progressive passes and progressive carries respectively and in the 99th percentile for shot-creating actions.

Don’t assume the former Bavarian star is just top-heavy either, as he ranks in the 74th percentile for tackles and interceptions compared to his midfield peers.

Dare we say it: Liverpool may very well have gotten an absolute steal in the Ajax Academy product!

