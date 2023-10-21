(Video) ‘I didn’t realise…’ – Peter Crouch waxes lyrical over ‘Rolls-Royce’ Liverpool player

Peter Crouch has admitted that it wasn’t until he saw one Liverpool player in the flesh that he realised just how good they are.

The former Reds striker was speaking about Dominik Szoboszlai and the club’s other summer signings to Virgil van Dijk in TNT Sports‘ Around The Block feature ahead of today’s Merseyside derby when he waxed lyrical over the 22-year-old.

Crouch said from the driver’s seat: “Szoboszlai, for me, I don’t know, he just looks like a Rolls-Royce, like a top player. I didn’t realise quite how good he was until I saw him close up.”

He then asked the Liverpool captain if the Hungarian has been the newcomer ‘who’s impressed you the most’, to which the Dutchman replied: “He’s been an outstanding player for us so far. The energy he showed, the will to win. 80, 90 minutes, he keeps running.”

Many Reds fans probably felt similarly to the 42-year-old in thinking that we knew Szoboszlai had the potential to be a shrewd signing, but it wasn’t until seeing him at Anfield that we truly realised what a magnificent footballer we have at the club.

If the Hungary playmaker can make a decisive impact against Everton today, that’ll repay yet another sizeable chunk of the £60m transfer fee, which is already proving to be very much worth it.

You can view Crouch’s comments on Szoboszlai below (from 4:55), via TNT Sports on YouTube: