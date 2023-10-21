‘On fire’: Fabrizio Romano jumps on X to point out £34m Liverpool player who blew his mind vs Everton

Fabrizio Romano couldn’t help but jump onto X on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Mo Salah’s latest key contributions for Liverpool on the pitch.

The Egyptian King was invaluable to the cause yet again as he sunk two efforts – one from the spot and the latter thanks to a selfless assist from Darwin Nunez in the box – to send the hosts to the top of the table with a 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby.

🇪🇬 Mo Salah makes the difference again for Liverpool in today’s derby… …he’s on fire this season after Saudi deal collapsed in August as #LFC didn’t want to sell Mo. 🏟️ 9 Premier League games

👟 4 assists provided

⚽️ 7 goals scored pic.twitter.com/Z5Qco3Hnj8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2023

Sean Dyche’s men will rightly have complaints over yet more inconsistent officiating on display in the Premier League as referee Craig Pawson opted not to send off Ibrahima Konate for a second yellow card-worthy offence in the second half of action.

That said, overall, there can surely be no complaints over the result in a game in which we largely dominated, albeit without much in the way of cutting edge prior to our Uruguayan international’s introduction.

With 11 goal contributions now to Salah’s name in only nine top-flight games this term, it’ll become increasingly difficult for anyone to accept an eventuality where the 31-year-old (signed for £34.3m in 2017, courtesy of Sky) goes for big money next summer – even if the money on offer is truly daft.

Either way, we’ve got one hell of a job on our hands finding an heir worthy of filling the position in the near future or the long term!

