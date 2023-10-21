(Video) Mo Salah finishes slick counterattack to seal a Premier League first for Liverpool

Just as he did against Brighton a fortnight ago, Mo Salah struck twice for Liverpool this afternoon, and it put the seal on an unprecedented feat for the Reds in the Premier League.

His 75th-minute penalty had broken 10-man Everton’s stubborn resistance, with the score remaining 1-0 going into stoppage time.

The clock showed 96 minutes when the Toffees lost the ball just outside the Reds’ penalty area, with Darwin Nunez played through to gallop forward with it.

He found Salah in space to his right, and the Egyptian finished first-time past Jordan Pickford to seal the points for Liverpool.

A third successive 2-0 home win in the derby also marks the first time that the Reds have beaten Everton in three consecutive seasons at Anfield in the Premier League, a nice dallop of icing on the cake for LFC this afternoon as they go top of the table for a few hours at least.

You can view Salah’s match-clinching goal below, via @footballontnt on Twitter/X: