(Video) Mo Salah smashes spot kick past Pickford to finally nudge Liverpool in front

The ever-reliable Mo Salah held his nerve from the penalty spot to finally nudge Liverpool in front against Everton this afternoon.

The Reds had a one-player advantage since Ashely Young’s dismissal in the 37th minute but were being frustrated by the away side until the final quarter-hour approached.

Following vociferous pleas for a spot kick from LFC players and fans, Craig Pawson went to the VAR monitor to check whether Michael Keane was culpable of a handball offence.

He gave the hosts their wish, and despite Jordan Pickford’s preening, Salah mercilessly smashed the penalty past the Everton goalkeeper to finally make Liverpool’s territorial domination count.

You can view Salah’s penalty below, via @footballontnt on Twitter/X: