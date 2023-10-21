(Video) Searing Szoboszlai run had Everton scrambling to stop Liverpool from scoring

Dominik Szoboszlai briefly threatened to get Liverpool fans out of their seats in the opening minutes of this afternoon’s Merseyside derby.

The Reds dealt with an Everton corner kick and duly launched a swift counterattack, with the Hungarian latching onto a loose ball midway inside his own half of the pitch.

The 22-year-old then carried possession with a searing run which continued for at least half the length of the field before he slipped a pass left to Luis Diaz.

A superbly-timed tackle from Ashley Young thwarted the Liverpool attacker, but not before Szoboszlai had the Toffees scrambling to stop the home side from striking inside the first 13 minutes at Anfield.

You can view the Hungarian’s counterattack below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @GibbonsSus34563 on Twitter/X: