(Video) What Jurgen Klopp did to Darwin Nunez after FT vs Everton will delight Liverpool fans

Darwin Nunez didn’t add to his tally of goals this weekend but his cameo on the pitch proved yet again just how pivotal he’s been to Liverpool’s success this term.

The Uruguayan was a second-half substitute against Everton and helped hammer the nail in the coffin as he selflessly supplied an assist on a plate for Mo Salah to seal a 2-0 win for the hosts.

Jurgen Klopp was understandably especially thankful for the former Benfica man’s efforts and was spotted handing out one of his trademark bear hugs to our No.9 after the full-time whistle!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @asim_lfc on X: