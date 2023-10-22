(Video) Not just Gravenberch; 93% performance highlights from Liverpool midfield engine

Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside and most of Jurgen Klopp’s players performed well in the victory but special attention must be afforded the individual display from one man in midfield – as well as Ryan Gravenberch.

Dominik Szoboszlai continued to impress in a red shirt and his 93% pass accuracy (via Sofascore) shows how assured he was in possession of the ball for the Reds.

Several clever passes to some of his attacking teammates could have quite easily led to goals, such as the chances for Mo Salah and Luis Diaz in the first-half.

Although the Hungarian is still new to our squad, it’s clear that he’s a guaranteed starter now and we can’t wait to see more of our No.8.

You can view Szoboszlai’s highlights courtesy of TNT Sports (via @reuploads55057 on X):

