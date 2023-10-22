(Video) Alexander-Arnold’s slap-the-ball reaction to teammates failing to capitalise on brilliant cross

Trent Alexander-Arnold is known to be a wizard with the ball at his feet and as he delivered another brilliant cross across the face of Jordan Pickford’s box, he couldn’t believe nobody had managed to get on the end of it.

After being expertly found by Dominik Szoboszlai, our No.66’s low cross evaded Mo Salah on the front post and then both Diogo Jota and Ryan Gravenberch were unable to get to the ball.

READ MORE: (Video) Ashley Young avoids second yellow card for kicking the ball away

Although our Egyptian King was inches away, the other two Reds seemed to be a little flat-footed and that’s what meant they were unable to hand the Scouser another assist.

Our vice captain then proceeded to slap a ball on the sidelines in anger, showing how he obviously thought the moment should have led to a goal.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s cross and reaction (from 46:45) via LFCTV Go:

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop