Jamie Carragher insists Jurgen Klopp needs to change position of ‘world-class’ Liverpool man

Jamie Carragher has insisted that Jurgen Klopp needs to stop playing one Liverpool star out of position despite the Reds earning a 2-0 defeat over Everton yesterday.

A Mo Salah brace earned the Anfield outfit all three points but taking to X during the game ex-Red Carragher was keen to voice his opinion on the positioning of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ever since the back end of last season the Academy graduate has been deployed in an inverted role which sees him start the game in his normal right back position but move into central midfield when his side have possession of the ball.

Trent needs to play wide now, forget going central! #LIVEVE — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 21, 2023

There are certainly plenty of reasons as to why our German tactician deploys the Scouser in this role with his immense passing and shooting ability but we are losing the threat that the England international used to offer down the right wing.

He has become recognised as one of the best full-backs in the world since making his Reds debut back in 2016 so it is rather interesting that Klopp has opted to alter Alexander-Arnold’s role in the team.

Perhaps it’s a case of only using the inverted tactic against certain opposition rather than during every game.

Our No. 66, who Klopp has previously labelled as ‘world-class’ (via This Is Anfield), has admitted recently that he’s not sure about which position suits him best but we certainly look forward to seeing him pull the strings whether that’s from midfield or right back!

