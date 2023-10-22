Peter Crouch says ‘really special’ Liverpool player has ‘been like a new signing’ this season; claims he’s worth £100m

Peter Crouch has claimed that one of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool stars has ‘been like a new signing’ this season.

Luis Diaz missed 31 games with a knee injury last term but has started the new campaign sharply and played an instrumental role in the Reds’ 2-0 defeat of Everton at Anfield yesterday.

The former FC Porto wide man offers energy, intensity and a serious amount of pace on the left flank and ex-Red was eager to praise the Colombian following yesterday’s Merseyside derby victory.

“I love Diaz,” Crouch told TNT Sports (via Rousing The Kop). “He’s been like a new signing, like bringing another £100m player in, because obviously his injuries last season. Him coming in just changes things.”

Last season was a campaign to forget as we failed to pick up any silverware and missed out on a top four finish.

We missed our No. 7 massively last term so it’s great to see him back to full fitness and making things happen at the top end of the pitch.

As well as being a quality player when he’s got the ball at his feet, the 26-year-old works his socks off when he doesn’t have the ball and he’s the perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

To think that we signed the winger, who our German tactician has previously labelled as ‘really special’ (as quoted by One Football), for just £37.5m (BBC Sport) is quite remarkable. We agree with Crouch who has claimed Diaz is like a £100m player!

