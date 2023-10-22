(Video) Abdoulaye Doucoure avoids blatant yellow after waving ‘card’ in Craig Pawson’s face

Everton fans have somehow found a way to claim that a performance where they had one shot on target and had 22% of the ball was decided by the referee failing to show Ibou Konate a second yellow card, when they too were fortunate not to witness Abdoulaye Doucoure see his name in the book.

Following Liverpool appeals for a possible penalty after the ball hit the arm of Nathan Patterson in the opposition box, the midfielder ran to Craig Pawson’s face to wave an imaginary card.

The former Watford man somehow avoided punishment despite the blatant ignoring of the rules and it shows that, although it wouldn’t have been as costly as us losing our No.5 – if you go back through the game this is one of the most obvious incidents of clear dissent.

Officials rarely want to see players sent off in a Merseyside derby and some leniency is in place, Ashley Young failed to keep himself in line and on several occasions he could have seen his second bookable offence earlier but seeing as this incident with the Toffees’ No.16 was ignored too – it’s fair that our Frenchman was also given a second chance with his foul.

You can view the incident with Doucoure (from 1:01:35) via LFCTV Go:

