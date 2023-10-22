(Video) Abdoulaye Doucoure’s four yellow card offences against Liverpool; should have been sent off

Everton fans have used their convincing Merseyside derby defeat as an example of refereeing bias towards Liverpool but many decisions went their way on the day, most of which seemed to involve Abdoulaye Doucoure.

No fewer than four yellow card offences were spotted against the 30-year-old and not only did he not see red for the involvement in these major incidents but he wasn’t even cautioned in the match.

First was a cynical foul on Trent Alexander-Arnold, then the former Watford man attempted to block Alisson Becker from launching a counter attack, the Mali international also waved an imaginary card in the face of Craig Pawson, before finally flooring Diogo Jota.

Given the fuss that’s been made over whether Ibou Konate should have been removed from the pitch, it’s crazy that at least two of these moments didn’t result in the Blues’ No.16 being sent off.

You can view the highlights of Doucoure’s fouls courtesy of LFCTV Go:

