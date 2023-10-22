‘It’s unbelievable’ – Ex-Red claims Liverpool man ‘had such a poor game’ despite Merseyside derby victory

Former Liverpool midfielder Ray Houghton has criticised the performance of one Reds star yesterday despite the 2-0 defeat of Everton at Anfield.

A second half brace from Mo Salah may have earned Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points against the Toffees but that hasn’t stopped Houghton from claiming our No. 11 had ‘such a poor game’.

The 31-year-old now has eight goals and four assists this term (across all competitions) but the 61-year-old believes yesterday’s performance was the Egyptian King’s worst in a red shirt.

“Salah has had such a poor game, it’s unbelievable,” Houghton told talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop).

“I’ve never seen him play this badly for Liverpool. I’d never take off a player who can win a game but he’s so far off the pace.”

Salah was way off the pace against the Blues but he still made the difference with an emphatic penalty and a neat finish in injury time to secure victory.

He’s been such a consistent performer for Liverpool since joining from Roma in 2017 and although he wasn’t at his best yesterday it’s hard to claim he had an off-day when he’s ultimately won us the game.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Egypt international is handed a rest on Thursday when Toulouse visit Anfield in the Europa League – we’ll just have to wait and see.

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop