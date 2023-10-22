(Video) Fresh angle of Patterson tackle on Diaz suggests Liverpool should’ve had another penalty

Liverpool may have earned all three points against Everton thanks to a Mo Salah brace but a fresh angle of the Nathan Patterson challenge on Luis Diaz suggests the Reds should’ve had another penalty during the game.

The Colombian entered the area and headed at pace towards the byline before chopping back and wrong footing the Scotsman who went to ground with a sliding tackle.

The ex-Rangers man made no contact with the ball and this new angle, provided by @ThePaulMachin on X, appears to show that our No. 7 had his standing leg swiped.

Referee Craig Pawson didn’t award a spot kick and the incident was also checked by the VAR who was happy to stick with the on field decision.

Jurgen Klopp’s side would earn themselves a penalty minutes later with the ball striking Michael Keane on the hand in the area but this angle of the Diaz incident is certainly interesting.

You can check the video below: