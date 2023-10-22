(Video) Gravenberch repays the faith shown in him by Klopp with impressive Merseyside derby performance

Ryan Gravenberch was handed a spot in Liverpool’s starting XI by Jurgen Klopp for yesterday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield and the Dutchman repaid the faith shown in him by his manager with a quality performance in midfield.

He may not have got himself on the scoresheet or registered an assist but his ability to beat a man and inject some pace into Liverpool’s attacking play is brilliant to watch.

The former Ajax man’s first touch is immense and he never looks fazed no matter how many opponents are surrounding him when he has the ball.

READ MORE: Michael Owen says 26-y/o Liverpool man was the ‘difference-maker’ against Everton despite not scoring

It’s current looking like we’ve got ourselves a proper bargain in the form of the 21-year-old after we paid just £34.2m for his services in the summer (Sky Sports).

Alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Gravenberch helped Klopp’s side win the battle in the middle of the park and we were well worth the three points – even if Evertonians feel hard done by with some of the referee’s decisions.

Check our No. 38’s performance below via @1947production on X:

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop