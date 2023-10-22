‘What a player’: Liverpool fans will be blown away by ‘thriving’ 24-y/o’s numbers after Everton win

Darwin Nunez continues to deliver in challenging conditions for Liverpool, producing a key assist for Mo Salah to seal the win for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the Merseyside derby.

His latest goal contribution takes his tally up to eight in 11 games for the season – and that’s not including the further five goal contributions he’s amassed for Uruguay in his last four games, as was relayed on X by Liverpool.com’s Bence Bocsak.

🇺🇾 Darwin Núñez averaging a goal contribution just over every 62 minutes for #LFC this season. He also has 2 goals and 3 assists for Uruguay in 4 games in the same period. What a player. Absolutely thriving at the moment. pic.twitter.com/3I2eknbvNH — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) October 21, 2023

To put this into context, the 24-year-old’s current share of goals and assists in 2023/24 has almost already reached the halfway point for his tally last term (19) across 42 games.

A distinct improvement

There will be those questioning why the former Benfica man still isn’t bagging as many goals as his Norwegian counterpart over at Manchester City, Erling Haaland, however, such comments would seriously detract from the all-round game Nunez offers.

Saturday’s victory over Everton was an example of just how devastating he can be as an outlet on the counter but it’s his improved defensive work, perhaps slightly less on display against our city rivals in his short cameo from the bench, that highlights some significant improvement on last year’s efforts.

Another assist in the bag for Mo Salah too to further evidence the need for us to play our No.9 alongside our Egyptian King as frequently as possible in 2023/24.

