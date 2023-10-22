‘My God’ ‘Exceptional’: Liverpool fans react to 21-year-old player’s phenomenal display vs Everton

It was perhaps not a classic Merseyside derby to sing its own praises down the corridors of time, though Liverpool will nonetheless be more than happy to take the lion’s share of the spoils.

One man who particularly impressed in his first league start for Jurgen Klopp’s men, judging by a combination of numbers, the eye test and fan reaction was summer signing Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman played a key part in establishing the hosts’ dominance in the first half of action, with the Reds remarkably ending the first 45 minutes goalless despite being largely dominant around Ashley Young’s double yellow card dismissal.

It’s far from surprising to see so many of our fellow supporters on X (formerly Twitter) gushing over his performance and hopefully it’s yet another encouraging sign of things to come from this season’s surprise package.

The stats more than support the praise, it has to be said, with the former Bayern Munich man registering a pass success rate of 97%, winning five out of seven ground duels and conducting three interceptions, according to Sofascore.

With Curtis Jones set to sit out the final game of his three-match suspension against Nottingham Forest next Sunday, we’d be far from surprised to see Gravenberch back in the starting-XI once more.

You can catch all the fan reaction below, courtesy of X:

