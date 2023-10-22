Not Osimhen: Liverpool already scouted Serie A goal machine several times amid Mo Salah questions – report

Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly dispatched scouts to observe Nico Gonazalez ‘on several occasions’.

This comes courtesy of Italian outlet Calcio Mercato (via Sport Witness), with it now understood that Fiorentina will only allow the player to leave for a fee between €55m-€60m (£48m-£52.3m).

It’s an interesting link – more interesting than rumours linking the Reds with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, one might go as far as saying – given the player’s age profile (25) and favoured position as a right-sided attacker.

Gonzalez admittedly turns 26 next April, which would technically put him outside the generally desired age range favoured by our recruitment team were we to upgrade our interest in the summer.

With seven goals and two assists already registered in 11 appearances (across all competitions) this term, however, the Serie A star is already making a case for our decision-makers to overlook that slight discrepancy.

One to keep an eye on perhaps, especially should Mo Salah opt not to fulfil the remainder of his contract at Anfield or extend it beyond the summer of 2025.

