Michael Owen says 26-y/o Liverpool man was the ‘difference-maker’ against Everton despite not scoring

Michael Owen has praised the performance of Luis Diaz during yesterday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The Colombian didn’t manage to get himself on the scoresheet but was a constant threat down the left flank and was on the receiving end of the two fouls that resulted in Ashley Young’s dismissal in the first half.

The 26-year-old also won Jurgen Klopp’s side a penalty, which Mo Salah scored to open the scoring before adding a second in injury time, after his cross into the area was handled by Michael Keane.

“The only thing that he didn’t do was get on the scoresheet,” Owen told Premier League Productions (as quoted by HITC). “He has a hand in both of Ashley Young’s yellow cards and penalty.

“He was direct. Considering he has just come back from South America as well with that long-haul flight. He was very active today and a difference-maker.”

READ MORE: Peter Crouch says ‘really special’ Liverpool player has ‘been like a new signing’ this season; claims he’s worth £100m

Diaz was in South America earlier this week representing his nation against Uruguay and Ecuador.

Liverpool supporters would have understood had the winger not been at his usual best but it was clear from the off that he was eager to impress against Sean Dyche’s side.

He was direct whenever he got the ball and he’s a nightmare for full-backs with his energy and pace.

Salah may have got the plaudits for netting a brace but our No. 7 deserves credit for a brilliant, lively performance.

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop