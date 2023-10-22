Rio Ferdinand claims Liverpool man who ‘always produces’ is ‘unlucky not to start’

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that one Liverpool star who ‘always produces’ is ‘unlucky not to start’ in Jurgen Klopp’s current starting XI.

Joel Matip was a second half substitute during yesterday’s Merseyside derby victory over Everton at Anfield and has largely had to settle for second fiddle behind Ibou Konate in Klopp’s pecking order.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes our No. 32 should be in with a shout to start games, however, reminding supporters of the ‘great partnership’ he struck up with Virgil van Dijk not so long ago.

“I’ll tell you one thing, he’s unlucky not to start in this team you know, Matip, always produces, always plays well,” Ferdinand told TNT Sports (via The Boot Room).

“Had a great partnership a year or so ago with van Dijk, he just looks so cool and calm.”

Ferdinand does have somewhat of a point because Matip has been quality since we signed him for Schalke back in 2016 but it’s now clear that Konate, alongside van Dijk, is our German tactician’s preferred central defensive partnership.

The Cameroonian’s current deal on Merseyside expires at the end of the season and with him now the wrong side of 30 it’s unlikely that he’ll be offered a new contract.

He may not feature as much as he’d like during his final season at L4 but let’s hope he can pick up even more silverware to add to his already impressive collection.

