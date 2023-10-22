‘Klopp knew’ – Shearer left bemused by one decision during Liverpool’s derby victory over Everton

Alan Shearer was left bemused as to why Ibou Konate did not receive a second yellow card against Everton yesterday.

With the scoreline at 0-0 and our No. 5 already on a booking, he was adjudged to have fouled Blues striker Beto just inside the Liverpool half.

Referee Craig Pawson awarded the visitors a free kick but did not show the Frenchman a second yellow card which would’ve evened things up following Ashley Young’s first half dismissal.

Analysing for BBC’s Match of the Day (via Liverpool Echo), he said: “Konate gets his first yellow card, an absolutely right decision, he knows exactly what he’s doing, a yellow card.

“But then, come on, what’s the difference to [James] Tarkowski? You can see he wipes him out, very, very fortunate.

READ MORE: ‘We are a team’ – Szoboszlai reveals what he did so cleverly before Salah’s penalty against Everton

READ MORE: ‘It’s unbelievable’ – Ex-Red claims Liverpool man ‘had such a poor game’ despite Merseyside derby victory

“[Jurgen] Klopp knew that because he took him off right away, otherwise he would’ve been sent off.”

We have to admit that we were fortunate to remain with 10 men following Konate’s foul.

It wasn’t necessarily a bad foul, there was very minimal contact, but Pawson had booked James Tarkowski earlier in the game for a similar incident so the frustration for Everton fans will have been that there was a lack of consistency.

We’ve been on the end of some horrific officiating decisions recently, though, so it’s nice to see some decisions go our way for a change.

Jurgen Klopp was right to replace Konate with Joel Matip almost immediately because the former RB Leipzig man would’ve certainly been on his very last warning.

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop