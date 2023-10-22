‘We are a team’ – Szoboszlai reveals what he did so cleverly before Salah’s penalty against Everton

Liverpool were finding it hard to break the deadlock against Everton yesterday until Mo Salah fired the Reds in front from the penalty spot.

The spot kick was the Egyptian King’s eighth goal of the season and he went onto net again in injury time as Jurgen Klopp’s side secured all three points at Anfield.

And Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed something (as quoted by @AnythingLFC_ on X) that he did moments before our No. 11’s opener which many supporters won’t have spotted.

Szoboszlai on holding the ball ahead of Salah’s penalty: "I held the ball so no one takes it, to protect the penalty point. We are a team." pic.twitter.com/rLX37UZmIu — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) October 21, 2023

It’s nothing major from our new No. 8 but it’s small things like this that really can make a huge difference.

We’ve seen similar situations in the past with the Jordan Henderson protecting Salah before he takes the penalty or other members of our squad ensuring the opposition doesn’t have the opportunity to scuff the penalty spot.

These actions, however small they may be, show the togetherness and solidarity amongst the squad and we’re delighted to see Szoboszlai already feels at home on Merseyside following his summer move from RB Leipzig.

