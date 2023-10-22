(Video) Virgil van Dijk’s dominant performance against Everton will have Liverpool fans saying the same thing

Virgil van Dijk captained the Reds to a Merseyside victory and his performance in the game was superb, ensuring that Everton were unable to real challenge Alisson Becker for the vast majority of the match.

Playing against a Sean Dyche side is always likely to result in having to compete with long balls and the Dutchman adapted his game well, winning 10 of his 15 aerial duels (via Sofascore).

Conceding zero fouls as well also showed how well our No.4 dealt with the physical task of defending against Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto and Youssef Chermiti for over 100 minutes of action.

Seeing as many opposition fans like to say that the 32-year-old is past his best, this is just another performance that will have our supporters stating that he obviously isn’t.

You can watch Van Dijk’s highlights against Everton courtesy of TNT Sports (via @reuploads55057 on X):

