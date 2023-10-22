(Video) Van Dijk shows great leadership as he drags Alexander-Arnold away from referee

Liverpool defeated Everton in the Merseyside derby and although there was some controversy around the actions of the referee, Virgil van Dijk ensured he didn’t have another decision to make with his cards.

Trent Alexander-Arnold unleashed a shot from the edge of the box, after a deep corner from Dominik Szoboszlai, and the effort appeared to cannon off the arm of Nathan Patterson.

READ MORE: (Video) “Bramley Moore’s more along than this!”: Worrying scenes from inside Anfield Road End

As the Scouser ran to Craig Pawson to appeal, our captain showed why Jurgen Klopp has handed him the responsibility of leading the players on the pitch.

Instead of allowing his teammate to talk himself into the book, the Dutchman dragged him away to safety and allowed the officials to make their own decision.

You can watch Van Dijk pull Alexander-Arnold back (from 1:01:35) courtesy of LFCTV Go (via @anisarchives on X):

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop