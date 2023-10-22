(Video) Ashley Young avoids second yellow card for kicking the ball away

Evertonians are seemingly clinging onto the opinion that they were robbed against Liverpool due to refereeing decisions going against them, including the fact that Ashley Young was sent off for two bookable offences.

His second yellow came after a tackle on Luis Diaz that some Blues have deemed should not have seen him booked, whether that’s true or not – he should have been removed from the pitch earlier.

As the ball rolled out for a throw-in to Jurgen Klopp’s side, our No.7 was ready to pick the ball up and restart play but the former Manchester United man kicked it away.

This offence saw Trent Alexander-Arnold see yellow against Newcastle United but at Anfield in the Merseyside derby, nothing happened and it’s the lack of consistency that angers so many football fans.

You can watch Young kick the ball away (from 35:59) via LFCTV Go:

